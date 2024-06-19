Raptors President Said to Love Bronny James Ahead of Draft
The Toronto Raptors are supposedly among the teams interested in LeBron James’ eldest son Bronny James ahead of next week’s NBA draft.
Toronto did not work out James who spent this past season at USC in a limited role following a scary cardiac incident, but Raptors president Masai Ujiri is said to love the 19-year-old guard, James’ agent Rich Paul told ESPN.
"There are other teams that love Bronny. For example, Minnesota, Dallas, Toronto,” Paul said. “Masai [Ujiri, Raptors president,] loves him. They could take him without even seeing him at 31. Workouts aren't everything for these teams."
There’s been speculation that whoever drafts James will have a chance to sign LeBron if the 39-year-old hits free agency this summer. Paul shot down that idea, telling ESPN that LeBron has moved on from wanting to play with his son.
“There's no deal made that it's guaranteed that if the Lakers draft Bronny at 55, he [LeBron] will re-sign,” Paul said. “If that was the case, I would force them to take him at 17. We don't need leverage. The Lakers can draft Bronny and LeBron doesn't re-sign. LeBron is also not going to Phoenix for a minimum deal. We can squash that now.”
Toronto also doesn’t have an avenue to clear up max cap space without seriously reshaping the roster with multiple trades this summer.
James appeared in 25 games for the Trojans this past season, averaging 4.8 points, 2.1 assists, and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 36.6% from the floor and 26.7% from three-point range.