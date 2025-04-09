Raptors' Brandon Ingram Gets Injection Following Consultation With Specialist
It’s official: Brandon Ingram will not return this season.
The Toronto Raptors forward underwent a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection on Tuesday afternoon and will miss the team’s final two games. The decision was made after a consultation with a foot specialist in New York, as Ingram continues to recover from a severe ankle sprain suffered in December.
“The reasoning behind it is it's going to speed up his recovery,” said Rajaković who said Ingram continues to progress well. “It's going to give him time to really rehab and rest well and to be ready for our summer program.”
The Raptors had hoped Ingram might be cleared for contact this week and potentially return before season’s end. Instead, the injection will sideline him in the short term, with expectations he’ll be fully cleared for offseason activities.
“We're doing everything in our power to to prevent [future injuries],” Rajaković said of Ingram’s ankle injury. “He's doing amazing job. He's very compliant. He is putting a lot of work in. I strongly believe that it's going to be behind us.”
Ingram’s season ends with just 18 games played all with the New Orleans Pelicans where he averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.4% from deep.
It’s an important offseason ahead for Ingram, who was acquired at the trade deadline in exchange for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a 2026 first-round pick, and a future second-rounder. He signed a three-year, $120 million extension with Toronto shortly after the deal and is now expected to be a cornerstone of the franchise’s long-term plans.