Raptors Two-Way Prospect Undergoes Shoulder Surgery
Jared Rhoden is expected to miss most, if not all, of the Toronto Raptors’ offseason workouts after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder.
The 25-year-old underwent the procedure in New York to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, the team announced Tuesday. He is expected to miss four to six months while rehabbing, which would delay his return until sometime between late August and October.
Rhoden appeared in 14 games this season between the Charlotte Hornets and the Raptors, averaging 8.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 16.2 minutes per game. His breakout performance came in a March 12 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, where he posted career highs with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists.
Toronto signed Rhoden to a two-year, two-way contract in March after converting Orlando Robinson to a standard deal. Rhoden initially joined the Raptors in training camp but was waived and later claimed by Charlotte before returning to Toronto with the Raptors 905.
He is expected to miss all of Summer League, where he likely would have joined a group that includes Jamison Battle, Ja’Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo, AJ Lawson, Ulrich Chomche, Colin Castleton, and possibly Jamal Shead in Las Vegas.
With Rhoden and Chomche on two-way contracts, Toronto has one remaining two-way slot to fill this summer, most likely after the NBA Draft. Battle, Lawson, and Castleton are all on partially or non-guaranteed deals and are expected to compete for roster spots in training camp later this year.