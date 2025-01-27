Raptors Share Final Injury Report Ahead of Pelicans Game
Ochai Agbaji is set to return.
The Toronto Raptors will have Agbaji available Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans after he missed four games due to a right-hand laceration. He’ll rejoin the lineup alongside Jakob Poeltl, who has been upgraded from questionable after dealing with back stiffness.
Agbaji will return to a bench role, adding another defense-first wing to the second unit alongside Bruce Brown and Chris Boucher. Poeltl, who appeared on Toronto’s injury report on Sunday, is expected to start.
Toronto remains without Kelly Olynyk and Immanuel Quickley. Olynyk will sit out his second straight game with a right calf strain, while Quickley will miss his sixth consecutive game due to a hip injury.
Backup center Orlando Robinson is likely to continue filling in for Olynyk as Toronto’s primary reserve big man. Monday marks the final day of Robinson’s 10-day contract. Toronto has recalled Jonathan Mogbo from the G League to provide frontcourt depth.
“I really like what I’m seeing. I think he plays really hard,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said of Robinson. “I give him a lot of credit for what he’s done over the last 10 days. Very professional. Guys like him, really good guy.”
Toronto can extend Robinson’s stay with another 10-day deal, which would keep him on the roster through the trade deadline.
For the Pelicans, Dejounte Murray will be available after being listed as questionable with multiple injuries. However, New Orleans will be without Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones.