Raptors Forward Enters League Concussion Protocols
RJ Barrett has entered concussion protocol and will miss Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks, the Toronto Raptors announced.
The 24-year-old forward suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers when his head slammed against the court after a hard fall. Barrett stayed down for the ensuing possession before play was stopped, and he was helped to his feet. He gave Toronto’s medical staff two thumbs up and remained in the game.
“Did you see the hole that he made [in the court]? He’s got a pretty strong head,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković joked post-game. “He wanted to finish the game. He felt good. He didn’t have any problems.”
Barrett seemed in good spirits Monday, telling reporters he felt “alright” despite some soreness and even joking that he might have cracked the floor with the impact. However, he was not initially listed on Toronto’s injury report, suggesting his symptoms surfaced Tuesday morning, triggering the league’s concussion protocol. He will now have to be cleared before returning to the court.
This marks the first time in Barrett’s NBA career that he has been sidelined due to a concussion.
Toronto has also listed Chris Boucher and Bruce Brown as questionable for Tuesday’s game. If Barrett remains out, Ochai Agbaji is the most likely candidate to step into the starting lineup for the next little while.
The Knicks have yet to release their official injury report, as they are on the second night of a back-to-back. OG Anunoby, who missed Monday’s game due to injury, remains a player to watch.