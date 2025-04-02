Raptors Reveal Injury Scottie Barnes is Tending To
Scottie Barnes’ status for Thursday night is now in doubt.
The Toronto Raptors have listed the 23-year-old forward as questionable due to a right hand injury ahead of their return home to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.
It’s unclear exactly when Barnes sustained the injury. However, he had previously appeared on the injury report with a similar issue in early March. Since missing a game on March 12, Barnes has struggled offensively, shooting just 43.6% from the field and 28.1% from three-point range. The recent dip in production may be linked to the lingering hand issue.
Barnes has already missed 15 games this season and can only miss two more to remain eligible for league honors under the NBA’s 65-game threshold. He would need to appear in at least four of Toronto’s final six games to qualify for consideration on an All-Defense team.
Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley will both rest Thursday as part of Toronto’s ongoing load management for the two starters. RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji are expected to return after sitting out Tuesday’s game for rest.
The Raptors will also be without Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram, and Ulrich Chomche. Jared Rhoden is listed as questionable with a left hand injury.
Toronto was officially eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday night and now turns its focus to maintaining its current draft position. The Raptors are three games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs in the reverse standings, aiming to finish as the league’s seventh-worst team to retain their lottery spot.
Portland has not yet released its injury report for Thursday’s game.