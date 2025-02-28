Raptors Reveal Game Status for Scottie Barnes vs. Bulls
Scottie Barnes is back for the Toronto Raptors.
The 23-year-old forward has been upgraded to available after missing Thursday’s game against the Indiana Pacers due to a left hip contusion. His return gives Toronto an almost fully healthy roster as they take on the Chicago Bulls.
Barnes is approaching the NBA’s 65-game minimum required for league honors and can only afford to miss three more games if he wants to remain eligible for All-NBA consideration. While the likelihood of earning an All-NBA nod is slim given Toronto’s struggles this season, securing that recognition would make Barnes eligible for a supermax contract and an additional $46 million on his upcoming deal.
Toronto will still be without Brandon Ingram, who remains sidelined with the ankle injury he suffered in December. There is no timetable for his return. The Raptors have also ruled out Jamison Battle, Ulrich Chomche, and Garrett Temple.
With Barnes back in the lineup, Ochai Agbaji is expected to return to the bench. Barnes should slot into the starting five alongside Jakob Poeltl, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Gradey Dick.
The Bulls will be without Nikola Vucevic, who had been listed as doubtful, while Ayo Dosunmu and Jalen Smith have been upgraded to available. Patrick Williams remains out for Chicago.
Toronto currently sits five games behind the Bulls for the 10th seed in the East but is also 2.5 games ahead of Philadelphia in the reverse standings as both teams position themselves in the race for lottery odds.