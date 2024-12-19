Raptors Share Final Game Status of Scottie Barnes vs. Nets
Scottie Barnes is set to return Thursday night as the Toronto Raptors host the Brooklyn Nets. The 23-year-old All-Star forward is back after missing two games with a right ankle sprain he suffered last week against the New York Knicks.
“It feels pretty solid,” Barnes said of his ankle earlier this week after practicing fully. “Getting a lot of good movement on it.”
The Raptors have struggled without Barnes this season, going 2-11 in games he’s missed this season. His return brings much-needed playmaking, defensive versatility, and scoring to a team that has lacked consistency on both ends of the court.
Despite his comeback, Toronto remains far from full strength. RJ Barrett is suddenly dealing with an illness and will miss Thursday's game. Davion Mitchell popped up on the injury report with a shoulder issue and is out. Jakob Poeltl will sit out due to a groin strain, Immanuel Quickley remains sidelined with a UCL sprain, and Bruce Brown is still rehabbing from offseason knee surgery.
“It has to be a collective effort,” Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said. “It’s very hard to replace (Poeltl’s) offensive and defensive rebounding and his size and the disruptiveness he has on the defensive end. So everybody else has to do a little bit more.”
The Raptors won’t be the only team dealing with injury woes. The Brooklyn Nets will also be without key players, including Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot injury recovery), Cam Thomas (hamstring strain), De’Anthony Melton (ACL tear), Trendon Watford (hamstring soreness), and Ziaire Williams (knee sprain). Two-way players Jaylen Martin and Dariq Whitehead are also unavailable, as they’re with the G League. These absences leave Brooklyn thin in scoring, depth, and experience.
With Barnes back, Toronto will be favorites for the first time this season against an undermanned Nets group.