Raptors Share Scottie Barnes Game Status Ahead of Timberwolves Showdown
Scottie Barnes is ready to go.
The Toronto Raptors will have their All-Star forward back Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves following an 11-game absence due to a right orbital bone fracture he suffered late last month.
Barnes will be on a minutes restriction as the Raptors try to ramp him back up toward full strength, Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said. The plan is for him to wear goggles for the next little while to protect his ailing right eye.
With Barnes back in the fold, Toronto will see RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, and Jakob Poeltl slide back into more comfortable positions as secondary and tertiary players for the Raptors. The trio have all put up career-high scoring numbers to start this season and the expectation is those numbers will dip with Barnes shouldering the majority of Toronto’s offensive workload.
Barnes was averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6 assists per game over Toronto’s first four games of the year before suffering the right eye injury.
Rookie first-round pick Ja’Kobe Walter remains questionable, Rajaković said. He practiced with the Raptors 905 on Thursday morning and remains a game-time decision.
The Raptors continue to be without Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, Immanuel Quickley, Bruno Fernando, and DJ Carton.