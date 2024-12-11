NBA Insider Reveals Timeline Following Injury to Raptors Star Scottie Barnes
The Toronto Raptors' season took another unfortunate turn as forward Scottie Barnes is expected to miss several weeks due to a right ankle injury, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The injury occurred during the third quarter of Monday night’s 113-108 loss to the New York Knicks at Scotiabank Arena.
Barnes sustained the injury after landing awkwardly on the foot of Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns while contesting a shot in the paint. The 23-year-old forward immediately crumpled to the floor, clutching his mid-foot area, and reportedly told medical staff, "I can't feel my foot." Unable to put any weight on his right foot, he was helped off the court by teammates Chris Boucher and Bruno Fernando. Barnes did not return to the game, and further medical evaluation is expected to determine the severity of the injury and the timeline for his recovery.
X-rays taken after the game came back negative and Barnes underwent further imaging on Wednesday providing the Raptors with a rough timeline for his return.
Barnes' absence leaves a gaping hole in Toronto’s rotation. The team has already been navigating a series of injuries to key players, including Immanuel Quickley (elbow) and Bruce Brown (knee surgery), further testing the Raptors’ depth.
This is the second major injury setback for Barnes this season. He missed 11 games earlier in the year after suffering a right orbital bone fracture from an inadvertent elbow by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Despite the missed time, Barnes had been putting together a career-best season, averaging 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. His growth as a playmaker and all-around contributor has been one of the few bright spots in what has otherwise been a frustrating campaign for the Raptors.
The next few weeks will be critical for the Raptors’ season trajectory. Without their young star, they face an uphill battle to stay afloat in the playoff race, especially with their next slate of games against Eastern Conference contenders. For Barnes, the focus will now shift to rest, recovery, and hopefully a return to the form that made him a first-time All-Star last season.