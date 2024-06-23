Raptors Viewed Among Potential Favorites to Land LeBron James' Son
The Toronto Raptors are viewed among the favorites to select LeBron James' son Bronny James at some point in next week's NBA draft.
It's unclear exactly how interested Toronto is in the 6-foot-1.5 guard out of USC, but Raptors president Masai Ujiri supposedly "loves" James and could select him with the No. 31 pick, James' agent Rich Paul told ESPN.
Oddsmakers have listed Toronto as the third most likely landing spot with +1,000 odds on DraftKings, implying a 9.1% probability Toronto selects James. Only the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns are viewed as having better odds than Toronto to land James.
FanDuels' odds are slightly shorter with Toronto at +750, implying an 11.9% probability. Those are the fifth shortest odds trailing the Lakers, Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Toronto has the No. 19 pick in the first round and will open the second day of the draft with pick No. 31. It's a pick that's expected to garner plenty of trade interest following the first round of the draft on June 26, according to The Athletic's Sam Vecenie.
Despite Toronto's suggested interest in James, the Raptors have essentially no straightforward avenue to opening up enough salary cap space to pursue LeBron James should the superstar opt out of his player option with the Lakers. Despite LeBron's previously stated desire to play with his son, Toronto couldn't feasibly pursue LeBron in free agency without radically reshaping its team.
