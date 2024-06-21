NBA Insider Says Raptors Are Viewed as Potential Landing Spot for Former No. 4 Pick
The Toronto Raptors may take a run at Patrick Williams this summer.
The 22-year-old forward will hit restricted free agency later this summer and as a potential addition for Toronto should he leave the Chicago Bulls, Yahoo's Jake Fischer reported Friday.
Toronto, Charlotte, and Oklahoma City are all seen as teams that could take a run at the 6-foot-7 forward either via a sign-and-trade or with an offer sheet this offseason.
The Raptors do have a pathway to just less than $30 million in salary cap space if they opt out of Bruce Brown's $23 million team option for next season and renounce their Bird rights for Gary Trent Jr. That would allow Toronto to make an offer for Williams that could pressure the Bulls into letting him go.
Toronto, however, is expected to pick up Brown's contract, as Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reported, and trade him at some point this summer. That would restrict Toronto's ability to make a serious offer for Williams in free agency.
The Raptors are certainly going to be looking for a player who fits Williams' profile as a young wing with some length. The former No. 4 pick out of Florida State has never developed into the player Chicago had hoped for, averaging just 10 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. That said, he's been a 41.6% three-point shooter over the last three seasons and he could profile as the kind of 3-and-D wing Toronto could use moving forward.
Free agency in the NBA is scheduled to begin June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.