Toronto Raptors Set for Summer League Semifinal Clash vs. Sacramento Kings
The Toronto Raptors are two wins away from a Summer League championship.
Toronto secured the top seed in the four-team playoff after finishing 4–0 in round-robin play. They’ll face the fourth-seeded Sacramento Kings at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday in a semifinal matchup in Las Vegas. The winner will advance to Sunday night’s title game at 10 p.m. ET against either the Charlotte Hornets or Oklahoma City Thunder.
Sacramento went 4–0, led by Nique Clifford, the 24th pick in this year’s draft. The 6-foot-6 wing from Colorado State has impressed with his perimeter shooting and all-around energy.
The Raptors have embraced Summer League with full effort. They’ve continued to play their top contributors, defended with urgency, and looked like one of the most connected teams in Las Vegas.
Collin Murray-Boyles is coming off his breakout game, scoring 20 points with six offensive rebounds and four steals in a win over the Golden State Warriors. Ja’Kobe Walter has shown flashes of scoring upside. AJ Lawson has provided consistent offence off the bench. Ulrich Chomche and Jamal Shead have helped anchor the team’s defensive identity.
Toronto has found ways to win by dominating the possession battle. The Raptors have forced 117 turnovers across four games, generating easy transition opportunities with their full-court pressure and ball-hawking defence. While the halfcourt offence remains a work in progress, their defensive foundation continues to create enough chances to win.
Summer League results won’t define the regular season, but this group has treated every game like it matters. Toronto has played with purpose, competed with intensity, and now finds itself two wins from a championship.