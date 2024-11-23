Raptors Share Degelopmetanl Plans For Rookie Group
Ja'Kobe Walter will be staying with the Raptors 905.
The Toronto Raptors have elected to keep the rookie first-round pick in the G League ahead of Toronto's upcoming four-game road trip to give Walter a little more playing time with the 905 early this season. It's a decision that comes after Walter was not part of Toronto's rotation on Thursday night in his first game back from an AC joint injury he suffered earlier this month.
"He needs to get accustomed to playing (with the) 905," Raptors coach Darko Rajaković told reporters Saturday following practice. "This first stretch over here is just like him conditioning and reconditioning, getting feel for the team. We do have a specific plan, but it's gonna take time for him to reach all of those goals"
Walter missed all of training camp and the preseason with an AC joint injury and was sidelined for the first five games of the year before making his debut. He appeared in four games for Toronto before reinjuring his shoulder again.
On Friday, Walter scored 20 points on 8-for-15 shooting with six rebounds in his G League debut with the 905.
Toronto has elected to bring back Jonathan Mogbo, Jamal Shead, and Jamison Battle who are expected to remain part of the Raptors rotation at least until Bruno Fernando, Kelly Olynyk, and Immanuel Quickley return this year. All three players had been assigned to the G League for Friday's opener but Mogbo did not play. Shead scored 11 points in 27 minutes while Battle had 15 points in 26 minutes.
The Raptors remain without Bruce Brown, Olynyk, and Quickley. Fernando is questionable with a right ankle sprain.