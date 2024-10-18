Raptors Share Final Status For Immanuel Quickley
Immanuel Quickley is good to go.
The Toronto Raptors will have Quickley available Friday night in their final preseason game of the year. The 25-year-old point guard had been tending to a left thumb injury that had kept him out through Toronto's first four preseason games.
It's an important step forward for Quickley who will now get one game in before the start of the regular season for the Raptors on Oct. 23 when the Cleveland Cavaliers come to town. Quickley had previously been listed as questionable but was able to get in a full practice on Thursday before being cleared to return.
The Raptors are going to work Quickley back up to speed over the next little while and do not expect him to get in a full playing time load against the Nets. Davion Mitchell should see significant time off the bench for Toronto as he returns to his backup point guard responsibilities for the Raptors.
Ochai Agbaji, Scottie Barnes, Gradey Dick, and Jakob Poeltl will make up the rest of the starting lineup for Toronto.
Toronto continues to be without RJ Barrett, Ja'Kobe Walter, and Bruce Brown Jr. who are all likely to miss the start of the regular season. Walter appears to be the closest to a return but has yet to be cleared for contact drills as he recovers from an AC joint injury.
Kelly Olynyk remains out for Toronto with a back injury that is not believed to be too serious.
Dennis Schroder, Ben Simmons, Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas, and Jalen Wilson will start for Brooklyn.