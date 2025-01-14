Raptors Share Further Injury Update For Ailing Immanuel Quickley
Immanuel Quickley is now day-to-day with a left groin injury.
It’s been an ongoing issue Quickley’s been dealing with for the last little while, Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said following Tuesday’s practice. The injury flared up Monday morning and kept Quickley out of practice on Tuesday. Quickley has not previously been listed on Toronto's injury report with the groin strain.
Quickley was seen doing some light shooting following practice and was wearing what appeared to be protective tape on his left arm as he continues to work his way back from a UCL injury he suffered earlier this season.
The 25-year-old point guard played nearly 32 minutes on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons and did not appear to be limited by the injury.
On Monday, Toronto started Davion Mitchell in Quickley’s place with the Raptors taking on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Ochai Agbaji finished the game for Toronto with Mitchell on the bench. The Raptors previously opted to start Agbaji earlier this year when Quickley was sidelined with an injury.
Quickley has appeared in just nine games this season, limiting the Raptors to just four games with their core at full strength this year. He’s averaging 16.2 points and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 37.8% from the floor this year.
Toronto should otherwise be healthy for Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics.