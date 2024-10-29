Raptors Likely Without Multiple Key Starters vs Hornets, Team Says
It's starting to look bleak for the Toronto Raptors.
Scottie Barnes will not travel to Charlotte for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets following a right eye contusion he suffered in the final minute of Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Barnes joins Kelly Olynyk and Bruce Brown who both remain out with no clear timetable for their return.
Toronto looks like it'll be another night without Imanuel Quickley too who has been listed as doubtful with a right pelvic contusion. He's expected to miss his fourth straight game after taking an awkward fall in the season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Expect the Raptors to slide Ochai Agbaji back into the starting lineup with Barnes sidelined for at least one game. Agbaji had done a stellar job filling in for RJ Barrett earlier this year and should once again be tasked with shoring up Toronto's vacant wing spot.
If Quickley can't play, it'll be another night with Davion Mitchell in the starting lineup. Toronto will likely need to rely on both Mitchell and Jamal Shead to carry the playmaking burden with Quickley and Barnes both sidelined.
Ja'Kobe Walter, Ulrich Chomche, and DJ Carton have all been sent on G League assignment where they'll join the Raptors 905 for training camp this week.
RJ Barrett appears to be off Toronto's injury report completely, having made his return Monday night from an AC joint injury he suffered in the preseason. Barrett continued to be treated for the injury throughout Monday's game but seems to have come out healthy following the overtime loss to Denver.