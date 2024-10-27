Raptors Share Latest Injury Report as Key Starter Nears a Return
RJ Barrett appears to be nearing a return.
The Toronto Raptors have listed the Canadian forward as questionable for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. It's the second straight game Barrett has been listed as questionable as he works his way back from an AC joint sprain he suffered in preseason.
Barrett has been cleared for contact and has been taking part in team practices over the past few days. He did make the trip to Minnesota ahead of Saturday's game but was unable to get the final go-ahead.
It looks like Toronto will once again be without Immanuel Quickley who continues to tend to a pelvic injury. He's been listed as doubtful and will likely miss his third straight game.
The Raptors will continue to be without Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk who continue to be sidelined. Brown has been recovering from offseason knee surgery while Olynyk is dealing with an ongoing back injury.
It looks like Ja'Kobe Walter has recovered from his AC joint injury and will begin his rookie season with the Raptors 905. Both he and Ulrich Chomche has been sent on G League assignments and will not be available for Monday night.
If Barrett does return, Ochai Agbaji will likely slide back to his spot on Toronto's bench after an impressive first three games for the 24-year-old defensive stopper. Davion Mitchell should continue to start in Immanuel Quickley's place with Jamal Shead providing point guard support off the bench.
The Denver Nuggets have yet to share their injury report.