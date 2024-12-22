Raptors Share Update on Immanuel Quickley as Return Nears
Toronto Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley is making steady progress toward his long-awaited return to action after an injury-plagued start to the season. The fifth-year guard, sidelined since early November with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, participated in non-contact portions of practice on Saturday.
“I’m just trying to figure out a plan to find a way to get back as quick as I can,” Quickley told reporters following practice.
Quickley’s absence has been deeply felt on a Raptors team struggling to find its offensive rhythm. Toronto signed the 25-year-old to a five-year, $162 million contract in the offseason, envisioning him as a key contributor alongside Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett. Instead, injuries have limited Quickley to just three games and 68 total minutes this season.
“You want to be out on the court, obviously,” Quickley told reporters. “But since I’m not out there, that’s one of the ways that I can serve and help others: try to show pretty much a lot of young players what it takes to win, where they can be better, how I can help.”
Despite the injuries, Quickley has found a way to help Toronto with his voice as a mentor for his young teammates.
“He’s always upbeat, he’s always positive,” Rajakovic told reporters. “He’s a very, very good communicator with his teammates. He is really growing into his leadership role with this team.”
For a Raptors squad ranking second last in the league in three-point shooting, Quickley’s return could bring much-needed relief. His shooting, floor spacing, and playmaking are critical assets, particularly in late-game situations where Toronto has struggled.
“There’s definitely different ways to learn when you’re not on the floor,” Quickley told reporters. “You can see a lot of the details of the game — how teammates react with each other, what coaches are talking about. There’s so many things you don’t see when you’re on the floor.”
While there’s no exact timetable for his return, Quickley remains focused on contributing in any way he can, both on and off the court. His time observing from the sidelines has offered him a fresh perspective on the game, and he’s eager to apply those lessons when he steps back into action.