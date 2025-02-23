Raptors Share Injury Update for Jakob Poeltl
Jakob Poeltl isn’t ready to return just yet.
The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Poeltl for Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns as he continues recovering from a right hip injury sustained before the All-Star break. He had been listed as questionable but has been downgraded, marking his seventh consecutive absence.
Poeltl doesn’t seem far from returning and could be back as soon as Tuesday when Toronto hosts the Boston Celtics in the first game of a back-to-back.
In his absence, the Raptors are expected to lean on Orlando Robinson and Jonathan Mogbo to fill their frontcourt void. Robinson started Friday against the Miami Heat, logging 31 minutes before Mogbo took over as Toronto’s undersized center in overtime.
Scottie Barnes is not on the injury report and will play despite suffering what appeared to be a scary ankle injury Friday. He returned to the game but didn’t look as explosive afterward.
Brandon Ingram and Ulrich Chomche remain out, while AJ Lawson has been upgraded to available off the bench following a lengthy stint in the G League.
Phoenix will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back and will have Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal all available. Cody Martin and Monte Morris have both been ruled out.