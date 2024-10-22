Raptors Wing Shares Injury Update as He Nears His Return
RJ Barrett appears to need some more time to get healthy.
The Toronto Raptors wing remains "day-to-day" but has not been cleared for contact, Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said Tuesday following practice. Barrett took part in practice with Toronto's coaching staff but the Raptors took it easy on Barrett who continues to tend to an AC joint injury.
"My goal is to play tomorrow," Barrett said. "But if I go through it, go through tomorrow, don't feel right, just gonna have to be what it is."
Barrett felt better Tuesday but the pain has fluctuated over the past few days. He's back to shooting and working out a little more but it sounds unlikely he'll be ready for the season opener on Wednesday.
Kelly Olynyk continues to be sidelined with a back injury that has lingered since the preseason. It's unclear when he'll be back on the court for Toronto.
Ja'Kobe Walter was seen doing shooting drills alongside Gradey Dick during the open portion of Tuesday's practice but the rookie first-round pick has not been cleared for contact. He's expected to miss the first week or two of the season as he works his way back from an AC joint injury.
There remains no update on Bruce Brown Jr. who is expected to be the furthest of the trio to his return. He is recovering from offseason knee surgery.
Immanuel Quickley continues to work out with a brace on his left thumb. He said the brace feels good and it's unlikley to impact his performance when the season starts.