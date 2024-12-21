Raptors Share Injury Updates Ahead of Rockets Game
The Toronto Raptors are set to welcome RJ Barrett back into the lineup for Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets. Barrett, who missed one game due to an illness, returns to provide a much-needed boost to Toronto's starting lineup.
However, the Raptors remain without several key players. Immanuel Quickley continues to recover from a UCL sprain that's kept him out for over a month. Jakob Poeltl is also still out due to a groin strain he suffered earlier this week. Bruce Brown, who has yet to suit up this season, remains in rehabilitation from offseason knee surgery.
Jonathan Mogbo and Kelly Olynyk should see extended playing time with Poeltl out for the second straight game. Mogbo made his fourth start of the season on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets.
Davion Mitchell is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. The defensive-minded guard’s status will likely be determined closer to tip-off, leaving the Raptors uncertain about his availability against Houston. Expect rookie point guard Jamal Shead to see a bigger role off Toronto's bench if Mitchell cannot play.
The Houston Rockets will also be without a key contributor. Tari Eason has been ruled out with a lower leg injury, leaving the Rockets shorthanded in their frontcourt. Eason’s energy and rebounding have been crucial for Houston’s success this season.
It'll be Fred VanVleet's first active game in Toronto since leaving the organization in free agency two summers ago. VanVleet was unavailable the last time the Rockets played in Toronto.