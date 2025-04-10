Raptors Share Lengthy Injury Report vs. Mavericks
The Toronto Raptors will be taking it easy Friday night.
RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley are both set to sit out for rest as the Raptors visit the Dallas Mavericks in the penultimate game of the season. They’ll be joined on the sidelines by Jakob Poeltl, Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and Ja’Kobe Walter, all of whom have been ruled out.
Ochai Agbaji and Jamal Shead are expected to return to the lineup after resting during Wednesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Scottie Barnes is off the injury report and is expected to play in both of Toronto’s remaining games. He’s currently sitting at 63 games played and must appear in both of Toronto’s final two games to meet the 65-game threshold required to qualify for end-of-season awards.
Toronto parted ways with Orlando Robinson and Cole Swider on Thursday and will be down two players for Friday’s game in Dallas. Chris Boucher is also not expected to appear in either of the Raptors’ final two games.
For Dallas, Kyrie Irving and Canadian forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper are out. Klay Thompson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jaden Hardy, and Dante Exum are all listed as questionable. Anthony Davis is listed as probable.
The Raptors clinched the No. 7 spot in the NBA Draft Lottery on Wednesday thanks to a San Antonio Spurs victory, rendering Friday’s game meaningless in terms of standings. The Mavericks, meanwhile, have locked up a postseason berth and are now jockeying with the Sacramento Kings for home-court advantage in their first play-in game.