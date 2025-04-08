Raptors Change Up Resting Pattern as New Injuries Pop Up Ahead of Hornets Game
The Toronto Raptors are changing things up for the final home game of the season.
None of the Raptors’ regular starters will be rested Wednesday night when Toronto hosts the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET. RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley are both expected to play, marking the first time they’ll share the court in weeks. Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl are listed as questionable as they manage right-hand injuries.
Barnes has been dealing with the issue for over a month and isn’t expected to be fully healthy until the offseason. He’s already missed 17 games this year and risks becoming ineligible for end-of-season awards with any additional absences. This marks the first time Poeltl has appeared on the injury report with the hand injury.
Toronto will give rookie guard Jamal Shead his first rest night of the season, while Ochai Agbaji will also sit, continuing his pattern of alternating rest games. Rookie first-round pick Ja’Kobe Walter has been ruled out with a right hip injury.
Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram, and Ulrich Chomche all remain sidelined for the remainder of the season. Official word on Ingram’s status is expected Wednesday, though he has yet to return to practice and is not expected to play in any of Toronto’s final three games.
The Hornets will be on the second night of a back-to-back and are expected to be without LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Tre Mann, Damion Baugh, and possibly Miles Bridges.
With a loss, Toronto would clinch the seventh-best lottery odds heading into the NBA Draft.