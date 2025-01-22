Raptors Share Rave Reviews as Rookie Center Shows a Glimpse of his Potential
Late in the fourth quarter of a blowout, Toronto Raptors rookie Ulrich Chomche grabbed a rebound and took off.
The 6-foot-11 center, who hasn’t seen much NBA action this season, dribbled up the court with steady confidence. Just past half court, he paused, scanned the defense, and delivered a precise bounce pass to AJ Lawson cutting through the lane. The pass split two defenders, and Lawson finished with an and-one layup as the Raptors bench erupted.
For Chomche, the No. 57 pick in last year’s draft, it was a rare opportunity to show progress—a brief but encouraging glimpse of his potential.
The Raptors have taken a cautious approach with Chomche’s development this season. He’s appeared in just six NBA games, logging a total of 20 minutes. While Toronto’s other rookies have each had moments to showcase their promise, Chomche has largely flown under the radar, spending most of his time developing in the G League.
There, the results have been mixed.
In 23 appearances for the Raptors 905, Chomche is averaging 6.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and three blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the floor. At times, he has looked raw and overwhelmed, adjusting not only to the professional level but also to a new country and lifestyle. Still, there have been flashes—particularly on the defensive end—that suggest he has the tools to become a contributing player one day.
“I think there is a lot of growth. He's working really hard,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said Tuesday. “You can even notice that his body is changing with all the quality lift that he's getting in.”
One player who has taken notice is Toronto’s backup point guard Davion Mitchell, who has become a regular attendee at 905 home games this season.
“He's playing extremely hard, especially with defensive end, blocking every shot, being active,” Mitchell told OnSI.
Mitchell, known for his own defensive prowess, couldn’t help but highlight Chomche’s potential on that end of the floor.
“Sky’s the limit for him, bro,” Mitchell said. “It’s just up to him where he wants to be, how much energy he wants to spend. Playing defense, you got to use a lot of energy. That’s kind of up to him, honestly.”
Mitchell added that Chomche has made strides offensively, particularly in his ability to finish plays. Earlier this season, the Cameroonian big man struggled to catch the ball as the game seemed to move too fast for him, but he has made significant progress in that area, Mitchell said.
“I think that he's learning the game, learning terminology. There is a lot on his plate. He's learning what it takes to be professional at this level,” Rajaković added. “We have a plan for him, and we don't want to rush his game.”
Toronto signed Chomche this past offseason to a two-year, two-way contract, signaling their commitment to his development. He’s expected to spend the remainder of this season and much of next year in the G League, giving the Raptors time to evaluate his progress before making a decision on his future.
“There is a lot for him to learn,” Rajaković said. “But I see a lot of potential with him, and we're going to invest in him and help him become an NBA player.”
Tuesday night offered just a glimpse, but in the moments, Chomche showed why there’s reason to be excited about his future. For a rookie still finding his way, progress like this is exactly what the Raptors are hoping to see.