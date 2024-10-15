Raptors Share Update on Immanuel Quickley's Status
The Toronto Raptors will be without Immanuel Quickley for a little bit longer.
The 25-year-old guard will miss Tuesday's preseason game against the Boston Celtics as he continues to work his way back from a thumb injury, Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said pre-game.
“IQ made progress and he participated in full contact today for the first time," Rajaković said. "He's ramping up.”
The Raptors will wait to see how Quickley responds to his first full day of contact practice before they'll decide on his availability for their final preseason game on Friday. The team has two more days of practice before they'll make that decision. d
Without Quickley, Toronto has turned to Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead to handle the point guard responsibilities this preseason.
Toronto continues to be without RJ Barrett, Ja'Kobe Walter, and Bruce Brown Jr. who appear likely to miss regular season games.