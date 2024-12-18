Raptors Share Promising Update on Scottie Barnes & Jakob Poeltl
Scottie Barnes appears to be nearing a return.
The Toronto Raptors plan to list Barnes as questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. It’s a promising development for Barnes who has missed the last two games with a right ankle sprain he suffered last week when he stepped awkwardly on Karl Anthony-Towns’ foot while trying to contest a layup.
Barnes had initially been expected to miss “several weeks,” according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The injury appears not to have been quite that bad with Barnes now expected to be back in the coming days.
The 23-year-old was a limited participant in shootaround on Monday and had been working out without limitations last week. Toronto will likely see how he feels Thursday morning before deciding on his status against the Nets.
Toronto will, however, be without Jakob Poeltl who suffered a bilateral groin strain in the fourth quarter on Monday night when he slipped. He stayed down for the ensuing defensive possession before checking himself out of the game. He’s considered “day-to-day,” the Raptors say, and shouldn’t be out for too much longer.
The Raptors continue to be without Immanuel Quickley and Bruce Brown who remain without a timeline to return. Brown continues to ramp up following offseason knee surgery while Quickley is rehabbing from a UCL sprain.
Expect Kelly Olynyk to slide into Toronto’s starting center spot with Poeltl sidelined while Jonathan Mogbo and potentially Bruno Fernando add to Toronto’s frontcourt depth off the bench.
The Nets have yet to share their injury report for Thursday.