Raptors Show Up to Support Maple Leafs in Game 1
The Toronto Raptors showed up in force Monday night at Scotiabank Arena, supporting the Toronto Maple Leafs as they opened Round 2 of the NHL playoffs.
Rookies Jamal Shead, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Ulrich Chomche took the stage in Maple Leaf Square — better known as Jurassic Park during Raptors playoff runs — to fire up the crowd before puck drop. Shead grabbed the mic to lead a “Go Leafs Go” chant, while the trio tossed prizes into a sea of blue and white.
Immanuel Quickley joined in from the stands, posting a photo in a Mitch Marner jersey before heading to the game in a box alongside several of his Raptors teammates. Jonathan Mogbo, Jared Rhoden, Jamison Battle, and Garrett Temple were also among those still in Toronto who came out to support the Leafs.
The Leafs didn’t disappoint.
William Nylander scored twice in the first period, while Morgan Rielly and Chris Tanev each added goals to help Toronto build a 4–1 lead. Matthew Knies netted the eventual game-winner in the third as the Leafs held off a late push from the Florida Panthers to secure a 5–4 victory.
Game 2 is set for Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET before the series shifts to Florida.
The Raptors and Maple Leafs share ownership under Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and have long been supporters of one another.