Raptors Sign Former Lakers & Heat Sharpshooter to 10-Day Contract
Cole Swider is the newest member of the Toronto Raptors.
The 25-year-old forward has signed a 10-day contract to fill Toronto’s final roster spot, the team announced Wednesday. He replaces Colin Castleton, whose second 10-day deal expired Thursday night.
Swider appeared in two games for the Detroit Pistons earlier this season but has spent most of the year in the G League with the South Bay Lakers and Motor City Cruise. Through 31 G League games, he has averaged 21 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 44.2 percent from three.
The 6-foot-8 forward played three college seasons at Villanova before transferring to Syracuse for his senior year. He went undrafted in 2022 and signed a two-way contract with the Lakers.
Swider has appeared in just 27 NBA games over three seasons, including 18 with the Miami Heat last year. He set a career high with 14 points in a loss to the Utah Jazz.
Castleton’s time with the Raptors ends after 10 games. He averaged 6.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while making four starts. To keep him beyond his second 10-day contract, Toronto would have had to sign him for the rest of the season. His departure leaves Orlando Robinson as the lone backup big behind Jakob Poeltl.
Swider is expected to be available Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets and should get minutes off the bench. With the Raptors leaning into development, he adds another floor-spacing option to the rotation.