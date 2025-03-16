Raptors Ink Backup Center to 2nd 10-Day Contract
The Toronto Raptors are keeping Colin Castleton around a little longer.
The 24-year-old center has signed a second 10-day contract with the team and is expected to remain with Toronto for at least the next five games. If the Raptors want to retain him beyond this deal, they will need to sign him to either a standard contract or a two-way deal.
The 6-foot-11 big man has appeared in five games for Toronto, making two starts while averaging 7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. He has logged significant playing time as the Raptors continue to manage Jakob Poeltl’s workload down the stretch of the season.
Given Toronto’s limited frontcourt depth behind Poeltl, Castleton could remain a key part of the rotation for the foreseeable future. If he continues to impress, the Raptors may consider signing him to a standard contract for the rest of the season.
Castleton was not listed on Toronto’s injury report Sunday vs. the Portland Trail Blazers and should be available for the Raptors off the bench.