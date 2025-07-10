Toronto Raptors Sign Former 1st Round Pick David Roddy to Training Camp Deal
The Toronto Raptors have officially signed forward David Roddy to an Exhibit 10 contract, the team announced Thursday. The 23-year-old joins Tyson Degenhart and Clifford Omoruyi as players reportedly on Exhibit 10 deals, according to Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy.
Roddy, a 6-foot-5, 255-pound wing, played 33 games last season across stints with Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Houston. He averaged 4.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 12.4 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 45.6% from the field. His season highlight came on October 30 when he scored 17 points against Washington.
A former first-round pick, Roddy was selected 23rd overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by Philadelphia before his rights were traded to Memphis on draft night. He’s appeared in 168 career NBA games with five different teams, averaging 6.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and one assist. Despite the frequent movement, Roddy has carved out a role as a physical, high-effort wing who brings toughness and energy off the bench.
Before his professional career, Roddy starred at Colorado State, where he was named the 2022 Mountain West Player of the Year. His blend of strength, skill, and competitiveness made him a standout at the college level and a coveted draft prospect just two years ago.
Though he’s with the Raptors in Las Vegas, Roddy is not part of the team’s Summer League roster. His Exhibit 10 deal gives Toronto the option to convert him to a two-way contract or assign him to Raptors 905 if waived and he agrees to join their G League affiliate.
Barring a surprise in camp, Roddy is expected to spend the season with Raptors 905, where he’ll have the opportunity to develop and stay on the radar for a call-up should the need arise.