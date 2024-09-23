Raptors Announce Final Signing Ahead of Training Camp
The Toronto Raptors have made their final signing ahead of training camp.
Former Texas standout Dylan Disu has inked a training camp deal to join the Raptors next month, the team announced Monday. Disu will be the 21st player in training camp for Toronto on an Exhibit 10 deal, allowing the Raptors to hold Disu's G League rights for this season.
Disu, 23, spent five years in college before going undrafted earlier this summer. He averaged 15.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 45.1% from three-point range for Texas this past year. He profiles as a 6-foot-9 wing player with three-point shooting upside, a skill Toronto could really use this season.
With Disu under contract, Toronto will take three Exhibit 10 players into camp. Disu will be joined by Jamison Battle and Jaren Rhoden on Exhibit 10 deals. Canadian forward Quincy Guerrier had previously been connected to Toronto on an Exhibit 10 deal, though his deal has yet to be officially announced. It'll reportedly be signed after the start of training camp, per Sportsnet's Blake Murphy.
G League teams are allowed to have up to six players on Exhibit 10 deals and the Raptors are likely to cut Disu, Battle, and Rhoden before training camp is over to make room for Guerrier and two other prospects.
With 21 players under contract, it looks like Bruno Fernando has the inside track to land Toronto's final guaranteed contract. The 6-foot-9 center is Toronto's only player on a standard non-guaranteed deal for training camp and can earn $2.4 million if he makes the roster on opening night.