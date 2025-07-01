Report: Toronto Raptors Extent Jakob Poeltl on New Deal
The Toronto Raptors are locking in their starting center for the foreseeable future.
Jakob Poeltl has agreed to a four-year, $104 million contract extension with the Raptors, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. The 29-year-old will pick up his $19.5 million player option for the 2026-27 season and add three additional years, keeping him in Toronto through the 2029-30 season.
Poeltl will earn $19.5 million this season and next before the new years of the deal begin. The extension comes just hours after Myles Turner signed a four-year, $107 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. While Poeltl’s deal comes in slightly below that number, it reflects his central role in Toronto’s long-term plans.
Since the Raptors re-acquired him from the Spurs in 2023, Poeltl has been indispensable. He is the team’s only proven, reliable center and has served as a stabilizing presence on both ends of the floor. Toronto reportedly made him untouchable in trade talks with the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant earlier this summer.
Poeltl is coming off a career-best season in which he averaged 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 62.7% from the field in 29.6 minutes per game. The Raptors outscored opponents by 6.6 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor.
The Austrian big man was drafted ninth overall by Toronto in 2016, then traded to San Antonio in the Kawhi Leonard deal. The Raptors brought him back in 2023 in a deal with the Spurs, and now they have him under contract through age 34.