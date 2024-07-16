Raptors Ink Summer League Standout to New Contract
The Toronto Raptors appear to be impressed with Jamison Battle.
Battle, 23, has signed a contract with Toronto for training camp, the team announced. It comes after a pair of impressive Summer League games for the 6-foot-7 forward.
The fifth-year senior out of Ohio State has turned heads in Toronto, shooting 5-for-8 from behind the arc across his two Summer League games with the Raptors so far this month.
Battle began his collegiate career at George Washington before transferring as a junior to Minnesota. He averaged a career-high 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game as a junior with the Golden Gophers before transferring again to join the Buckeyes for last season.
With the Buckeyes, Battle averaged 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 46.9% from the floor and 43.3% from three-point range on six attempts per game. He went undrafted late last month before signing with Toronto for Summer League.
Battle popped off the bench with 12 points in Toronto's first Summer League game and followed it up Sunday night with an 11 point performance.
Toronto's roster is currently full with 15 players on guaranteed contracts, three two-way spots taken, and Javon Freeman-Liberty representing the one player on a non-guaranteed contract. Quincy Guerrier is on an Exhibit 10 deal.
If Battle's contract is an Exhibit 10 deal, he'll likely join Toronto in training camp before the Raptors waive him while keeping his rights for the G League. He'll join the Raptors 905 for this season.