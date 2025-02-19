Raptors Add G League Prospect on 10-Day Contract
The Toronto Raptors have signed Jared Rhoden to a 10-day contract, the team announced Wednesday.
Rhoden, 25, originally joined the Raptors as a training camp invitee on an Exhibit 10 contract earlier this year. After being waived by Toronto, he was briefly picked up by the Charlotte Hornets, where he appeared in four games this season. He later returned to the Raptors organization in December, joining Raptors 905, Toronto’s G League affiliate.
In 20 G League games this season, Rhoden has averaged 16.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 29.5 minutes per game while shooting 50.4% from the field and 39.6% from three-point range.
Rhoden has previously played in 35 NBA games, including 31 with the Detroit Pistons, where he broke into the league after going undrafted in 2022.
Toronto has a few practice days before returning to action on Friday, giving Rhoden a chance to make an impression on the coaching staff ahead of a five-game stretch over the next 10 days.
The Raptors can offer Rhoden one more 10-day contract before they must either sign the 6-foot-5 guard to a standard deal or a two-way contract.
Toronto has already used 10-day contracts on Eugene Omoruyi and Orlando Robinson this season. Robinson later had his deal converted to a two-way contract, adding some frontcourt depth behind Jakob Poeltl.