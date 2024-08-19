Raptors Add Wing to Training Camp Roster
The Toronto Raptors are adding a little more wing depth to the organization this summer.
Jared Rhoden has reportedly signed an Exhibit 10 deal to join Toronto for training camp later this summer, per Sportsnet's Blake Murphy. The Raptors have announced the deal but not the terms of the agreement.
Rhoden, 24, went undrafted in 2022 but latched on with the Detroit Pistons where he's appeared in 31 games over two NBA seasons. He's struggled to make much of an impact but appeared to be an adequate three-point shooter, connecting on 12 of 31 three-points last season.
The 6-foot-6 wing spent most of last season in the G League, averaging 21.5 points per game for the Motor City Cruise. He shot a blistering 40.4% from three-point range with 6.3 rebounds and three assists per game.
Rhoden spent four seasons at Seton Hall where he averaged 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 33.6% from three-point range as a senior.
Toronto's training camp roster is now full with 21 players inked to contracts. It includes three players on Exhibit 10 contracts including Rhoden, Jamison Battle, and reportedly Quincy Guerrier. They're joined by three players on two-way deals Ulrich Chomche, Branden Carlson, and DJ Carton. Bruno Fernandez is the only player in training camp on a standard non-guaranteed deal.
The addition of Rhoden leaves Toronto without an open roster spot to sign Christian Koloko unless the Raptors make a transaction once Koloko is cleared to return to the NBA.
The Raptors will open training camp in October in Montreal and will open their preseason schedule on Oct. 6.