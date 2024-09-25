Raptors Sign Former 5 Star Prospect to Camp Deal
The Toronto Raptors continue to churn through Exhibit 10 contracts with training camp right around the corner.
Canadian forward Quincy Guerrier was signed and waived on Tuesday, making room for the Raptors to add Kennedy Chandler on an Exhibit 10 training camp deal. Toronto underwent the same process with Dylan Disu on Monday, allowing the organization to keep Disu, Guerrier, and eventually Chandler with their G League affiliate the Raptors 905 for next season.
Chandler is a 6-foot point guard who appeared in 49 G League games last year for the Long Island Nets. He averaged 13.9 points, 5.1 assists, and 2.0 turnovers per game while shooting 36.1% from three-point range last season.
The former 38th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft spent his rookie season with the Memphis Grizzlies where he appeared in 36 games, averaging 2.2 points in 7.8 minutes per game. He was waived following the season before signing a camp deal with the Brooklyn Nets last year.
Chandler, 22, was considered a five-star prospect coming out of high school. He spent one year at Tennessee where he averaged 13.9 points and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 46.4% from the floor and 38.3% from three-point range.
Toronto has now used up five of its six available Exhibit 10 contracts for the year. Jamison Battle and Jared Rhoden both remain under contract with the Raptors and will likely join the 905 following training camp for Toronto.
Barring another signing to a standard deal, Bruno Fernando is expected to earn Toronto's final training camp spot when his non-guaranteed contract is converted ahead of the regular season.