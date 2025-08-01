Toronto Raptors Sign Olivier Sarr to Camp Deal, Add Depth Behind Jakob Poeltl
The Toronto Raptors have signed centre Olivier Sarr, the team announced Friday.
According to Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy, Sarr’s deal is an Exhibit 10 meaning he’ll be on a non-guaranteed contract that gives him a chance to earn a spot in training camp and, if waived, would make him eligible for a bonus if he joins Raptors 905 in the G League.
Sarr, 26, effectively replaces Colin Castleton, who was waived last month after a disappointing Summer League showing in Las Vegas. At 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds, Sarr adds frontcourt depth and a bit of NBA experience to a Raptors team still light on traditional centres behind Jakob Poeltl.
Originally signed by the Oklahoma City Thunder as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Sarr has played in 46 career NBA games over three seasons with OKC, averaging 4.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 13.8 minutes per game. He spent most of last season in the G League with the Oklahoma City Blue before suffering a left Achilles tendon rupture during Game 3 of the G League Finals. He missed the entire 2024–25 season recovering from the injury.
Assuming he’s fully healthy, Sarr will compete for a depth role in camp, joining Ulrich Chomche and Sandro Mamukelashvili as part of a the group behind Poeltl.
He’s also the older brother of Washington Wizards centre Alex Sarr, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and a major part of Washington’s rebuild.
Before turning pro, Sarr spent three seasons at Wake Forest, where he was named to the All-ACC Third Team in 2020 and finished second in Most Improved Player voting. He transferred to Kentucky for his senior year and averaged 10.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 25 games.
He’ll head to camp this fall with a shot to earn a roster spot, and if not, he’s likely headed to Mississauga to anchor the 905’s frontcourt.