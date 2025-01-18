Raptors Add Frontcourt Depth in Latest Signing
The Toronto Raptors have signed Orlando Robinson to a 10-day contract, the team announced Saturday.
Robinson will fill the team’s open roster spot following the expiration of Eugene Omoruyi’s 10-day deal. Omoruyi did not appear in a game for the Raptors and will now return to the G League, where he has spent the year playing for Toronto’s affiliate, the Raptors 905.
Robinson, a 6-foot-10, 235-pound center, began the 2024-25 season with the Sacramento Kings. In nine games, he averaged 2.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 6.3 minutes per game before being waived on Jan. 7.
He also appeared in four games with Stockton in the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament and regular season, where he averaged 17.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 29.2 minutes per game while shooting 47.2% from the floor and 17.6% from three-point range.
The Las Vegas native has played in 76 career NBA games with Miami and Sacramento, posting averages of 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 10.3 minutes per game. Robinson entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022, signing with the Miami Heat after an impressive collegiate career at Fresno State.
Robinson will join Toronto’s frontcourt as an additional depth option behind Jakob Poeltl and Kelly Olynyk. Barring an injury, he's unlikely to see much playing time with the Raptors but should get in a few practices where he'll have a chance to impress Toronto's front office.
Toronto can sign Robinson to one more 10-day contract before deciding whether to offer him a standard deal.