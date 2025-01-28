Raptors Sharpshooter Named to All-Star Weekend Festivities
Gradey Dick is heading to NBA All-Star Weekend.
The Toronto Raptors sophomore has been selected for the 2025 Rising Stars Game, marking his first appearance at All-Star Weekend. Dick was not named to the event as a rookie last season, but his improved play in his second year has earned him a spot among the league’s top young talents.
The NBA announced the 28-player pool on Monday, confirming that the Rising Stars Game will take place on Friday, Feb. 14, at Chase Center in San Francisco. The event will feature 10 rookies, 11 sophomores, and seven NBA G League players in a four-team, mini-tournament format.
Dick joins a sophomore class headlined by Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. The 21 NBA players were selected by NBA assistant coaches, while the seven G League players were chosen by the league office. A draft on Feb. 4 will determine the rosters, with honorary head coaches leading each team.
The Rising Stars selection recognizes the strides Dick has made this season. After struggling to find consistent minutes as a rookie, the 21-year-old sharpshooter has carved out a bigger role with the Raptors, averaging 15.7 points per game. His ability to space the floor and contribute offensively has solidified his place in Toronto’s starting lineup.
Canadians Zach Edey and Leonard Miller have also been named to the event, with Edey joining the rookie group while Miller will compete as part of the G League player pool.
The Rising Stars tournament will feature two semifinal games played to 40 points and a championship game played to 25 points. The winning team will earn a spot in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.