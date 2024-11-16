Raptors Will Be In Tough vs. Celtics: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will have their work cut out for them Saturday vs. the Boston Celtics: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
In this story:
The Toronto Raptors will have their work cut out for them Saturday night with a quick turnaround against the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto..
What to Watch For
- It'll be a game of fight for the Raptors who are going to be overmatched and undermanned against the reigning NBA champions. Toronto isn't likely to keep it particularly close, but Saturday should show how resilient these Raptors are after a tough loss on Friday to Detroit.
- Toronto is going to need to be ready for a three-point barrage from the Celtics who lead the league in three-points attempted. Boston has simply turned these games into a match problem for opposing teams who can't keep up with their three-point shooting firepower. If the Raptors are going to keep it close, Gradey Dick is going to have to catch fire.
- RJ Barrett bounced back from a rough stretch with a solid game against Detroit, but the Celtics are a different beast defensively. Toronto needs Barrett to balance his aggressiveness against Boston, who will do a good job of taking away his left-handed driving lanes. When Barrett gets too trigger-happy, teams know they can just wall off the paint against Barrett who can struggle with his efficiency.
Injury Reports
Toronto is expected to be without Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown, and Ja'Kobe Walter.
Boston has ruled out Kristaps Porzingis. Jrue Holiday and Jaden Springer are both questionable to play.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +16.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 9.1%. The total for the game is 228.5.
Published