Raptors Hit the Road vs. Hornets: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will be shorthanded Wednesday night when they hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors are hitting the road for a brief trip to Charlotte to take on the Hornets on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- It's far too early to be looking at the reverse standings, but with Scottie Barnes out and Immanuel Quickley doubtful to play, this is shaping up to be a tough game for Toronto against one of the league's other bottom dwellers. For those paying attention to the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, this game might not be such a bad one to lose.
- Ochai Agbaji has looked fantastic to start the season as a defensive wing stopper and surprisingly efficient offensive player. He should slide back into the starting lineup with Barnes out and give Toronto's first unit some defensive stability. Considering how bad he looked at Summer League earlier this year, Agbaji's emergence has been huge for Toronto.
- Charlotte's offense these days runs through LaMelo Ball and that means Toronto is going to need a big defensive night from Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead. If the Raptors can slow down Ball, there's a chance Toronto can sneak out of Charlotte with an upset victory. Expect Mitchell to get the job to start the game but Shead should see extended minutes off the bench again.
Injury Reports
Quickley has been listed as doubtful. Barnes, Bruce Brown, and Kelly Olynyk are all out for Toronto.
The Hornets will be without Brandon Miller, DaQuan Jeffries, and Mark Williams.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +6.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 31.7%.
