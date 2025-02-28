Raptors Face Bulls in Pivotal Showdown: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors face the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 8 p.m. in a key Eastern Conference matchup with play-in positioning and lottery implications on the line.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- The Bulls, Raptors, Nets, and 76ers are locked in a four-way battle to avoid the 10th seed in the East, currently held by Chicago, which has gone 2-8 over its last 10 games. It’s a race to the bottom for these middling teams, and Friday’s game could be crucial. Toronto sits five games behind Chicago, but with the league’s easiest remaining schedule, the Raptors could find themselves pulled back into the play-in race.
- Scottie Barnes' status will be key to watch on Friday. He can only miss three more games this season to remain eligible for end-of-season awards under the league's 65-game minimum. If he plays, the Raptors should have the edge against the Bulls. If not, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett will have to shoulder an even heavier offensive workload.
- Jonathan Mogbo impressed with 16 points in 22 minutes off the bench against Indiana. Expect him to see an expanded role down the stretch as Toronto prioritizes its young players. This will be a key opportunity for Mogbo to develop his game and showcase his two-way value to the organization.
Injury Reports
Barnes is questionable for Toronto. The Raptors will be without Brandon Ingram, Ulrich Chomche, Jamison Battle, and Garrett Temple.
The Bulls have listed Nikola Vucevic as doubtful. Ayo Dosunmu and Jalen Smith are questionable. Patrick Williams is out.
Game Odds
