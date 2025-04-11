Raptors Hit the Road to Take on Mavericks: Where to Watch, What to Watch For & More
The Toronto Raptors will play their penultimate game of the season Friday vs. the Dallas Mavericks: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
In this story:
The Toronto Raptors hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks in their penultimate game of the season on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- It’ll be a meaningless game for the Raptors, who have secured the seventh spot in the draft lottery standings and no longer have any incentive to lose. Still, Toronto is expected to rest its top players again Friday as the team shifts its focus to the offseason.
- Scottie Barnes remains intent on playing the final few games of the season, and if he’s on the court, he’ll be judged accordingly. It’s been a disappointing year offensively for Barnes, with his shooting efficiency dropping to a career low. A lingering hand injury hasn’t helped, but a strong finish should help end the season on a positive note.
- Toronto waived Cole Swider and Orlando Robinson on Thursday and is expected to give extended minutes to Jonathan Mogbo, Jamal Shead, Jamison Battle, Jared Rhoden, and AJ Lawson against the Mavericks. It’s a chance for the young group to make an impression ahead of a pivotal offseason.
Injury Reports
The Raptors plan to rest RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram, Jakob Poeltl, Ja'Kobe Walter and Ulrich Chomche are out. Rhoden is questionable to play.
The Mavericks will be without Kyrie Irving and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are out. Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Klay Thompson are all questionable. Anthony Davis is probable to play.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +11.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 18.2%. The total for the game is 225.5.
Further Reading
Published