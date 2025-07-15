Toronto Raptors Take On Denver Nuggets: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will take on the Denver Nuggets at Summer League: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
In this story:
The Toronto Raptors will take on the Denver Nuggets in their third Summer League game Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Collin Murray-Boyles had some first half jitters in his Summer League debut against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. He settled down and had a solid second half and the hope is he'll be able to pick up where he left off against the Nuggets. Keep an eye on how the Raptors use him offensively. He air balled two three-pointers and seemed to be used mostly on the perimeter in the first half. Toronto adjusted and used him as more of a screener in the second half where he seemed to find more success.
- Toronto's defense has been wreaking havoc on opposing teams through the first two games, forcing 62 turnovers thanks to the Raptors tough on-ball defense. Toronto has needed that from its defense given its lackluster half-court shot creation so far. The key has been balancing that aggressiveness without fouling too frequently or getting beat off the dribble.
- Jonathan Mogbo has been very good defensively and Ulrich Chomche appears to have taking a step forward in his development, but none of Toronto's sophomores have jumped out quite as the organization would have hoped for. Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter have been fine, but neither has had a statement game yet. If this group is going to be the crux of Toronto's regular season bench unit, they really need to prove they're too talented for Summer League.
Game Odds
The Raptors are -9.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 82.5%. The total for the game is 181.5.
Further Reading
Published