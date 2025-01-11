Raptors Face Off Against Surging Pistons: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will take on a growing Detroit Pistons group on Saturday night: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their road trip in Detroit when they take on Cade Cunningham and the Pistons at 7 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast the game for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- The Raptors have looked more competitive in their last two outings and now face a developing Pistons team that is beginning to hit its stride. While a loss would benefit Toronto’s lottery odds for later this year, this is a winnable game where the Raptors should, at the very least, stay competitive.
- Toronto struggled significantly against Darius Garland on Thursday night and will need to step up its perimeter defense. If Immanuel Quickley lacks the size for challenging assignments, the Raptors may turn to Scottie Barnes as their primary on-ball defender against Detroit’s Cade Cunningham.
- The Raptors found a groove against Cleveland thanks to a hot three-point shooting night, particularly from the second unit. While that level of shooting isn’t something Toronto can count on consistently, staying competitive in the three-point battle will remain a key focus moving forward.
- Toronto opted for a center-less lineup against the Cavaliers, partly due to Kelly Olynyk's struggles in the game. It will be interesting to see if the Raptors lean on that approach more often, given Olynyk’s underwhelming performance this season.
Injury Reports
Toronto has listed Ochai Agbaji as doubtful with a hip injury.
Detroit will be without Jaden Ivey. Tim Hardaway Jr. is listed as questionable to play.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +4.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 38.5%. The total for the game is 229.5.
