Raptors Welcome VanVleet's Rockets: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, and More

The Toronto Raptors will welcome Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets to town: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will welcome Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets to town Sunday night for a 6 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast the game for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- With Jakob Poeltl sidelined again, the Toronto Raptors will rely heavily on Jonathan Mogbo and Kelly Olynyk to step up and fill the significant frontcourt void. The Raptors struggled to defend the paint earlier this week against Brooklyn, and the Rockets are likely to exploit the same weakness, focusing on attacking inside and dominating the offensive glass.
- Toronto faces a daunting challenge against Houston's elite, No. 2-ranked defense. Scottie Barnes will likely draw a heavy dose of Dillon Brooks, whose tenacious defense is sure to test Toronto's primary offensive playmaker. Expect RJ Barrett to shoulder more of the offensive load as the Raptors try to find some sort of groove offensively.
- It'll be a revenge game for VanVleet who wasn't healthy the last time the Rockets played in Toronto last season. VanVleet has been pretty open about how frustrating his last season with the Raptors was and how refreshing it's been to join the Rockets. Expect the 30-year-old point guard to come out with a little extra firepower Sunday.
Injury Reports
The Raptors will be without Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl, and Bruce Brown. Davion Mitchell is questionable.
Houston's lone absentee will be Tari Eason.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +6.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability 30.3%. The total for the game is 223.5.
