Raptors Take On Depleted Clippers: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will open a back-to-back in Los Angeles on Saturday night against the Clippers: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will open a back-to-back in Los Angeles on Saturday night when they take on Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast in Toronto.
What to Watch For
- It sounds like Immanuel Quickley may be ready to go Saturday for the first time since suffering a pelvic injury in Toronto's season opener. The Raptors have been able to tread water offensively without Quickley, but the 25-year-old point guard should give Toronto more playmaking and three-point shooting firepower. The Raptors paid Quickley to be an above-average starting point guard this past summer and Toronto will want to see him develop into that and more over the course of the season.
- Former Raptors guard Norman Powell has been fantastic to start the season, averaging
25.7 points per game 51.6% from the floor and 49.4% from three-point range. He's become Los Angeles' top offensive weapon and will be the focal point of Toronto's defense on Saturday.
- Toronto's defense has struggled mightily this season, but the Clippers have had serious turnover troubles. If the Raptors can create chaos, Toronto should be able to get into its transition offense and generate some offense out of fastbreak opporunities Saturday night.
Injury Reports
Toronto has listed Jonathan Mogbo as probable and Quickley as questionable. Garrett Temple is doubtful with back spasms. Scottie Barnes, Kelly Olynyk, and Bruce Brown are all out.
The Clippers have yet to release their injury report.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +6.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 32.3%. The total for the game is 225.5
