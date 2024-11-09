All Raptors

Raptors Take On Depleted Clippers: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More

The Toronto Raptors will open a back-to-back in Los Angeles on Saturday night against the Clippers: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more

Aaron Rose

Jan 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) plays for ball against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) plays for ball against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Toronto Raptors will open a back-to-back in Los Angeles on Saturday night when they take on Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast in Toronto.

What to Watch For

  • It sounds like Immanuel Quickley may be ready to go Saturday for the first time since suffering a pelvic injury in Toronto's season opener. The Raptors have been able to tread water offensively without Quickley, but the 25-year-old point guard should give Toronto more playmaking and three-point shooting firepower. The Raptors paid Quickley to be an above-average starting point guard this past summer and Toronto will want to see him develop into that and more over the course of the season.
  • Former Raptors guard Norman Powell has been fantastic to start the season, averaging

    • 25.7 points per game 51.6% from the floor and 49.4% from three-point range. He's become Los Angeles' top offensive weapon and will be the focal point of Toronto's defense on Saturday.

  • Toronto's defense has struggled mightily this season, but the Clippers have had serious turnover troubles. If the Raptors can create chaos, Toronto should be able to get into its transition offense and generate some offense out of fastbreak opporunities Saturday night.

Injury Reports

Toronto has listed Jonathan Mogbo as probable and Quickley as questionable. Garrett Temple is doubtful with back spasms. Scottie Barnes, Kelly Olynyk, and Bruce Brown are all out.

The Clippers have yet to release their injury report.

Game Odds

The Raptors are +6.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 32.3%. The total for the game is 225.5

Published
Aaron Rose
AARON ROSE

Aaron Rose is a Toronto-based reporter covering the Toronto Raptors since 2020.