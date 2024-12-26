Raptors In Tough vs. Grizzlies: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will head to Memphis on Thursday night to take on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- This will be Toronto's first chance to face Canadian center Zach Edey, who has stepped into a starting role this season and is averaging 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. Edey has a prime opportunity to dominate against an undersized Raptors frontcourt that will once again be missing Jakob Poeltl, sidelined with a groin strain.
- Rookie second-round pick Jonathan Mogbo faces a tough challenge against Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr. The 6-foot-7 forward has been thrust into daunting matchups recently, taking on some of the league's most imposing opponents. He’ll need to rise to the occasion once again against the supersized Grizzlies frontcourt.
- Scottie Barnes has struggled with his shooting recently, hitting just two of his last 17 three-point attempts since returning from an ankle injury. For the season, he's shooting a disappointing 27.7% from beyond the arc. If Barnes is to solidify himself as a top offensive option for Toronto, he’ll need to find his rhythm from deep.
Injury Report
The Raptors will be without Poeltl, Immanuel Quickley, and Bruce Brown. Jamal Shead is questionable with a shoulder injury.
Memphis will be without Jay Huff, GG Jackson, Marcus Smart, and Vince Williams Jr.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +11.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 17.4%. The total for the game is 237.5.
