Undermanned Raptors Take on Heat: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will hit the road for a quick pitstop in Miami to take on Jimmy Butler and the Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- It'll be Toronto's first game without Scottie Barnes since the All-Star forward sprained his right ankle. That means the playmaking duties will shift back over to RJ Barrett who is going to be forced to carry an immense offensive load over the next little while. It's a role that's certainly too big for Barrett, but should allow the Canadian forward to improve his passing chops over the next few weeks.
- Miami gave Toronto problems earlier this year with its zone defense, forcing the Raptors to shoot from behind the three-point line. The returns of Gradey Dick and Kelly Olynyk give Toronto a little more three-point shooting and offensive creativity to potentially force the Heat out of their zone defense.
- Without Barnes and Immanuel Quickley, it's probably going to get pretty ugly for the Raptors over the next little while. Take this opportunity to key in on the growth of Jamal Shead and Jonathan Mogbo who should both see their roles expand over the next little while.
Injury Reports
The Raptors will be without Barnes, Quickley, and Bruce Brown.
Miami has listed Butler as probable. Pelle Larson is doubtful and Josh Richardson is out.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +10.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 20.8%. The total for the game is 224.5.
